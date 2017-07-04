Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Williams has joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer – making it the third acquisition the club have made today.

After the permanent capture of Tom Ince and Kasey Palmer's season-long loan deal, the 28-year-old joins the club on a two-year deal.

Williams became a free agent last week when his Reading FC contract expired and, despite being offered a new deal at the Madejski Stadium, has opted to join David Wagner's side.

The midfielder joined the Royals from German side Hoffenheim in the summer of 2013, signing a four-year deal and going on to make 135 league appearances for the club.

Outstanding last season, culminating in defeat to Town in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final , Williams is also a USA international, making 22 appearances since his debut in October 2011.

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “As our fans will have seen during the Play-Off Final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for. His way of playing – his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism – fits our ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly.

“It is not usual that a player of Danny’s ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

“When we spoke, it was clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level in England and that he had a real desire to come and play for Huddersfield Town. He is a terrific character and will totally fit in with our group.

“Together with our existing players and the arrival of Aaron Mooy, Danny offers us really good competition for places in central midfield.”