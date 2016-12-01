WATCH: David Wagner on the January Transfer Window

David Wagner says he and Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle talk regularly, with the forthcoming January transfer window among the subjects discussed.

The head coach, whose sixth-placed Championship side head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, says he is happy with his squad, but hasn’t ruled out doing business next month.

“It’s part of my job to be awake,” said the German.

“I don’t have to knock on Dean’s door, it’s more usual he knocks on mine!

“We talk on a regular basis. He is totally on track about my thoughts and I am on track about his.

“If necessary, we can come together and make quick decisions - hopefully the right ones!”