Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne has joined League One side Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old was recalled by Town from his loan spell at Oxford United last week, having starred with the U's in the same division as Rovers.

Payne netted three goals and racked up nine assists in the league over his six months at the Kassam Stadium, putting him third in the League One assists chart.

The diminutive midfielder has now swapped the 10th-placed side for title-chasing Blackburn however, with Tony Mowbray's men currently sat third in the table - 14 points ahead of Pep Clotet's outfit.

Should Blackburn make it to the League One play-offs, his loan deal would be extended in order to aid his loan side push for promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Payne could make his debut when Rovers travel to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.