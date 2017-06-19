Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are not on the verge of a permanent £8m deal for Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown.

Reports in the Telegraph earlier today suggested that David Wagner's side were in "advanced talks" for the 20-year-old, but the Examiner understands that no such talks have taken place.

Brown is very well thought of in the Town hierarchy and the club would welcome the youngster back to the John Smith's Stadium, but a permanent deal looks unlikely at this time.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

If the fan favourite were to return to West Yorkshire next season, it would likely be on another loan deal.

The Chelsea youngster impressed on loan with the Terriers last season and helped fire the club to a first top-flight season in 45 years after joining in the January transfer window.

Brown netted five times for the Terriers - and recorded one assist - including the crucial goal at Wolves which secured play-off football for Town.