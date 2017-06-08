Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will today be officially inducted into the Premier League for the 2017/18 season.

The league's annual general meeting takes place today, with the 2016/17 season officially closing and the 2017/18 season beginning.

Relegated north east trio Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland will transfer back their share certificates which grants them Premier League status.

These shares are then cancelled by the league's board of directors, before Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are entered into the share register.

The Premier League directors and company secretary will then sign a new share certificate for each side.

These share certificates will be framed and formally awarded to the clubs at the AGM, where they will be welcomed into the 2017/18 Premier League.

Town's attention will then switch to Wednesday, June 14, when the 2017/18 season fixtures will be announced.