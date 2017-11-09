Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle believes another striker is not a necessity in an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sport Daily.

The chairman went on to say the club are happy with both forwards Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié but have identified the key areas to improve in the January transfer window.

However, the 50-year-old added much was dependent on the club's league position after 19 games while also going on to say he was confident of keeping head coach David Wagner if the club stay in the Premier League.

Have a look at the key sound bites from last night's interview below and to listen to the full-length interview, view on the BBC website or via the BBC Radio Leeds Facebook page.

On Premier League survival prospects...

"I personally do not think we will go down, we've got 15 points after 11 games which is superb."

On Garth Crooks recent comments...

"It's about opinions. Little does he know about our net spend."

On James McClean missile attack...

"We don't condone violence, we don't condone missiles being thrown on the pitch. It's wrong. We will probably get fined on the back of that.."

On the departure of David Moss as Head of Football Operations...

"It just didn't work out. David worked extremely hard in the pre-season; we wish him all the best."

On finding his replacement...

"As part of the process, David (Wagner) will be involved because they have to work together and have a bond."

On transfer targets...

"We are realistic, it all depends on where we are in the table on the 19th game.

On needing another striker...

“We don't need to bring in another striker. We have two very good strikers. We know the positions we need to fill and we are on it like a rash."