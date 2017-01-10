Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have released Ivan Paurevic.

Now the 6ft 5in Croatian midfielder who played only twice will finalise his return to former club FC Ufa, of the Russian top flight.

The departure of the 25-year-old means Town have cut their losses on a £200,000 close-season deal.

The release of Paurevic, who was on a three-year contract, means no further instalments of the transfer fee will be paid.

That will save Town £100,000, as well as the player’s future wages.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo Talk Town and Transfers Share this video Watch Next

Paurevic played under Town boss David Wagner for Borussia Dortmund’s second team.

But he failed to make his mark in England, with his two Town outings both from the bench.

Wagner explained: “Ivan has worked very hard in training every day.

“But he has found it hard to get a starting shirt because of the form of Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing.

“We totally understand that Ivan wants to play regular football and this will give him the chance to do that.

“He is a fantastic character and everyone here wishes him all the best at FC Ufa and for the future.”