Huddersfield Town have once again been linked to RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd, with reports in Germany suggesting the 25-year-old is close to agreeing a two-year deal with the Terriers.

David Wagner worked with Boyd at Borussia Dortmund where the US international bagged 20 goals in 32 games for the second team before signing for Rapid Wien.

A fruitful two-year spell in Austria saw Boyd secure a switch to money-laden German side RB Leipzig in 2014, but an ACL injury suffered in December 2014 stunted his progress at the Saxony side.

Now Boyd is back and scoring goals for Leipzig's Under 23s and a return to first team action does not look too far away.

Here is everything you need to know about the striker linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Details

Name: Terrence Anthony Boyd

Age: 25. Born February 16, 1991

Height: 6ft 2ins

Current club: RB Leipzig

Previous clubs: Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund II, Rapid Wien

Youth career: Hertha Berlin

Nationality: American

International caps: 14

Strengths

Boyd would give Town a different option up front.

At 6'2", the 25-year-old is in a different mould to Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga and would provide an aerial threat for the Terriers.

Boyd is strong in the air, can hold the ball up well and has a strong goalscoring record - averaging around a goal every two games for Rapid Wien and netting once every 144 minutes for Dortmund II.

(Photo: 2012 Getty Images)

And the Leipzig striker's temperament may also appeal to Town head coach David Wagner.

Boyd has undergone four knee surgeries following his ACL injury in 2014, but is now pain-free and ready to fight for a place in the Bundesliga side's starting line-up.

"I'm taking part in training again, and I'm on the right path," Boyd told Mitteldeutsche Zeitung last week. "I'm behind Yussuf Poulsen and Davie Selke in the pecking order and the quality here has only got higher, but if I can show what I'm capable of, I can be successful."

"It's never nice when you're not able to take part - and I had my bad days, but my girlfriend would remind me that my career could have been over. I'm just happy to be back with the first team. After the winter break, I want to get back to being my old self."

In October Boyd was recalled to the US national team and made a two-minute cameo against New Zealand having been out injured for over a year.

"It was an incredible act of faith on Jürgen Klinsmann's part," Boyd said after winning his 13th international cap. "It was a real psychological boost. It was really cool, even though I only had a few touches of the ball.

"My highlights of the year, though, were being able to play football again and play for the amateurs."

Link to Town

German publication Bild claim Boyd is close to signing a two-year deal with Town, which would see the striker at the John Smith's Stadium until 2019.

The newspaper suggests Wagner and Boyd's time together at Dortmund could persuade the striker to sign for Town and RB Leipzig would be willing to sell as the forward is out of contract at the end of the season.

Although Town are thought to be "hot favourites" for Boyd's signature, both FC Ingolstadt and Darmstadt are interested in the US international.

