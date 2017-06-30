Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have completed the permanent signing of Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy for a club-record transfer fee of £8m.

The Australia international has signed a three-year contract at the John Smith's Stadium with an option of a further year extension and a number of potential performance-related add-ons inserted into the deal.

Mooy becomes Town's most expensive purchase, surpassing the reported £3.5m spent to acquire the services of Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre last week.

The 26-year-old spent the entire 2016/17 campaign on loan at the club and was a fundamental part of the fairy tale promotion to the Premier League for the first-time in the club's history.

The transfer also makes Mooy the most expensive Australian to day, eclipsing the £5.75m Newcastle United paid Middlesbrough for striker Mark Viduka back in 2009.

Speaking to Australian media, Mooy said he was delighted with the move: "Playing for Huddersfield has been a fantastic experience this year and, thanks to the fans, David, the owner Dean and all the team, I've grown to feel part of the Terriers family.

"Now we're in the Premier League, not only do I get to play at the highest level of football, but I continue to be part of a team that achieved something special and we will continue on that journey together to try and achieve much more.

"I'd like to thank my former club, Manchester City, for the support throughout my time in the Championship and during my transition to Huddersfield."

Huddersfield Town have announced the transfer while simultaneously unveiling the club's new home shirt for the 2017/18 season which features new sponsors OPE Sports, a Chinese gaming company, on the front.

Further details on the shirt deal, when and where the the new kit will be launched and on-sale dates will be announced by the club in due course.