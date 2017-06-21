Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set for a cash boost as former striker Danny Ward takes a step closer to sealing a move from Rotherham United to Cardiff City.

Media sources claim the 25-year-old will complete a £1.6m move from the Millers this week after holding advanced talks with the Bluebirds.

The Bradford-born player was a shining light in a dismal campaign for Rotherham – netting 12 times for the bottom of the table side.

His contract was due to expire this summer but the Millers exercised a clause in it that extended his deal for a further 12 months.

And any potential deal will mean a windfall for Town due to a sell-on clause inserted into his contract when the player left the John Smith's Stadium back in 2015.

Signed by Town from Bolton Wanderers for a reported £1m in 2011, Ward was often deployed out wide, making 140 appearance for the club and netting 21 times in total.