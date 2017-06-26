Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie is set to join Huddersfield Town from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier, the French club's chairman has confirmed.

Laurent Nicollin revealed in a press conference today that Mounie will join Town on a four-year deal for a fee of €13m plus add-ons.

That deal has not yet been confirmed by Town, with the striker due in the UK for a medical and to sign the paperwork in the coming days.

The deal - which is poised to break Town's transfer record set by the capture of Laurent Depoitre on Friday for a reported £3.5m - is therefore likely to be confirmed by Town later on this week should Mounie pass the medical.

Fulham, West Brom and West Ham were all believed to be interested in the 22-year-old, but Town look to have beaten them to his signature.

Mounie scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 last season - just one less than Mario Balotelli and Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.