Huddersfield Town have signed FC Copenhagen centre-back Mathias Jorgensen for an undisclosed fee.

The 6'3" defender, who made 37 appearances in the Champions League with the Danish club, has signed a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jorgensen - known as "Zanka" - who has won the Danish Superliga and Danish Cup five times, as well as a the Dutch Super Cup with PSV Eindhoven, becomes Town's ninth capture of the summer transfer window after completing a medical on Thursday afternoon.

On the 27-year-old Denmark international signing, head coach David Wagner said: “Matthias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season.

“He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too.

“His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well.”