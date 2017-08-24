Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Swiss international Florent Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan from Bundesliga 2 side FC Ingolstadt.

The 23-year-old right-back becomes Town's eleventh signing of the summer window, following central midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri through the door of the John Smith's Stadium.

Hadergjonaj, who has Europa League experience with BSC Young Boys and earned their player of the year award in 2014/15, will wear the number 33 shirt at Town.

The Terriers have the option of signing the defender permanently at the end of the season.

On Town's newest addition, head coach David Wagner said: "It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right back position and in Florent, we have exactly the right player.

“Florent is one of the most exciting young right backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well. He is a real Terrier in defence and likes to attack whenever possible, which is perfect for how we want to play.

“I have met with him and he is a good character; he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany. I’m looking forward to working with him on the training pitch.”

Haderjonaj made 25 top-flight appearances for Ingolstadt last season and was handed his first international cap in June, 2017.