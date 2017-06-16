Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have submitted an offer for Montpellier striker Steve Mounie - according to reports.

French newspaper L'Equipe claim Town have tabled a bid for the forward, with the fee believed to be close to the club's £13m valuation of the 22-year-old.

And the Examiner understands that the club does hold an interest in the 6'3" striker, but no bid has yet been confirmed by either club.

Mounie netted 15 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season having come through the Montpellier academy, and is now keen on a switch to England - with London reportedly his favoured destination.

Watford and West Brom are both believed to be interested in the goalscorer, with GetWestLondon claiming Fulham have been priced out of a move for Mounie.

The Benin international has two years left on his Montpellier contract, having extended his deal at the Stade de la Mosson last summer.