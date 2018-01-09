Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are reportedly close to securing the £11m signing of Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard .

David Wagner has admitted he holds an interest in the 24-year-old, and the Sun have claimed Town are close to landing their man on a four-and-a-half year deal.

No deal has yet been confirmed by either club, but the Terriers' pursuit of the creative midfielder looks to have stepped up over the last 24 hours.

Here we take a look at what Pritchard's previous managers had to say about him at different stages in his career.

Mark Cooper, manager of Swindon Town at the time - October, 2013

Pritchard spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Swindon. Here Cooper reflects on a 20-year-old Pritchard's performance against Rotherham United - in which he buried a free kick.

“Obviously that’s a piece of individual skill and we know that he’s got that in the locker, and he should do it more.

“He was back to something like we expect from Alex, today. He showed fantastic ability and what he’s about. He played with a smile on his face and I thought he was really, really good – as were the rest of the team.”

Then-Brentford boss Mark Warburton - May, 2015

The former Brentford boss reflects on the youngster's 2014/15 season, when he was on loan at Brentford from Tottenham.

“I would never speak for a Premier League club or Premier League manager but this is my opinion.

“I think Alex goes on to grace White Hart Lane. He’s got so much ability and he’s hungry for more. I think he’ll grace the international stage, too.

“I’d love to see him do well for Gareth Southgate’s under-21s this summer. He’s got to deal with many things. When you go back to a club of Tottenham’s size, you’ve got to deal with other hurdles.

"Don’t forget, he’s had a lot of pitch time here. It’s about dealing with that. But for me, he just has so much ability and he is a very bright, young British talent. I think he will play at the very highest level, I really do. He has that edge to his game.”

Gareth Southgate when England Under 21 boss - June, 2015

The now-England manager reacting to Pritchard being ruled out of the remainder of the Under 21 European Championship finals after picking up an injury against Sweden.

"Alex's injury is a great shame for him and for us.

"Team-wise, we’ve gone past thinking about luck and what could happen, we’ve just got to plough on and plan.

"For Alex, he had a good impact on the tournament on the back of a really good season for him and it’s a shame he won’t be able to display his talents on this stage."

Ex-Norwich manager Alex Neil - October, 2016

The former Canaries boss after Pritchard's impressive display against Rotherham last season.

“Nobody questions Alex’s quality. We know how good a player he is.

“The difficulty Alex has got is the team have been playing so well and him and Wes [Hoolahan] in the same team at the same time, depending on who you are playing against, may not be the best combination.

"He has just had to bide his time but I thought this game was perfect for him to come in and show his qualities. I was really pleased for him.

“His contribution in terms of work ethic was good because the quality is not in question and I thought the link up play with Wes was good.”

Former Norwich caretaker manager Alan Irvine - May, 2017

The then-caretaker boss praised Pritchard ahead of the final game of the 2016/17 season.

"He’s a very talented player, there’s no question about that. I’ve started him in every game since I took over.

"I’ve been really impressed with how he’s done. He’s part of the team but he’s a part that has fitted in extremely well.

"He’s been influential in a number of the games and he needs to keep that form up and go forward again next year.

"He’s a young player who’s still got things to learn, still got progress to make, but he’s certainly a player who can be very much part of the future."

Current Norwich boss Daniel Farke - November, 2017

The Canaries' head coach as Pritchard stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury.

“It is really good news. Alex Pritchard has been training for nine days now and he looks sharp and looks good during training.

“He looked pretty good during the first half for the Under 23s. I thought at first we could have him back maybe the middle of December at full fitness, then 100 per cent start of January.

“When I look at him right now I hope he can join a bit sooner than we initially thought and in a shape that we can bring him on the pitch earlier without any problems.

“To be honest I can’t wait to have him back on the pitch.”

Farke again - December, 2017

On Pritchard's performance in the Boxing Day win over Birmingham City.

"He is special and can always created something.



"From week-to-week he is improving and it's good to have him back. We have to be careful because there is a lot of load, but we're happy to have him back."