Barnsley's Josh Scowen is set to snub Huddersfield Town to join SkyBet Championship side Queens Park Rangers, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old rejected a new deal at Oakwell with newly-promoted Town reportedly in the hunt for his services.

Primarily a central midfield player, Scowen is equally comfortable on both the right of midfield and at right-back.

However, the media outlet claim Scowen has rejected a number of potential suitors, including the overtures of David Wagner's men to join the Hoops instead.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are the latest club to be linked to Town's centre back Michael Hefele, according to The Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, it was reported Norwich City and Derby County were interested in the 26-year-old's services after impressing during Town's successful SkyBet Championship promotion season