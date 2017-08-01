Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner appeared relaxed on the topic of transfer activity ahead of tonight's game against VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz.

The German head coach has taken his side to Austria for a week-long training camp ahead of their inaugural Premier League season which begins just under a fortnight's time.

Based in Kirchberg in Tirol, the seven-day getaway will also see Town face Serie A side outfit Torino before flying back on Saturday, August 5.

And speaking to the press at the team hotel ahead of tonight's game with Stuttgart (kick-off 6pm local time), the Examiner asked Town's boss about a number of players linked with moves to or away from the club.

On Nahki Wells' proposed link with SkyBet Championship side Reading

“There may be some phone calls behind the screens but I can’t speak about anything officially.

“But the window is still very early, we still have five weeks left and I think we are in a very good position anyway – because we have done most of our business so far.”

On Regan Booty's proposed loan deal at Yeovil Town

"He was with them (Yeovil Town) on trial and it looks as if they are interested in a loan deal but there is nothing decided so far but it is something that may happen over the next week.

“Just like Jack Payne, Jordy Hiwula and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, this is another great opportunity for a youngster to get minutes under their belt.

“If there is a possibility which suits all of us then we will do it – if not they stay with us."

On current trialist Dimitri Cavaré earning a contract at the club

“Dimitri Cavaré is with us in Austria and we are still looking at him but unfortunately he has some muscle issues and there is a doubt over him for the game against Stuttgart."

On Huddersfield Town's continued links with Barnsley's Andy Yiadom

“I don't like to discuss any specific names but we are working on further deals – as I said, the window is open for another five weeks.

“If we have something to announce we will do so but there is nothing at the minute on the way which will happen and we are in a very relaxed position.”