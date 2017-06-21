Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are interested in taking RB Leipzig midfielder Oliver Burke on loan for their inaugural Premier League campaign, according to HITC.

The Scottish international moved to Germany last August from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of £13m.

However, the 20-year-old has made just five Bundesliga starts last campaign as the club finished second to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Burke was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend with Town and Brighton & Hove Albion the latest sides to enter the fray.

Meanwhile, according to Football.London , Town are reportedly in for West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher.

The 21-year-old signed a four year deal with the Hammers last July, making 16 appearances.

Although a permanent exit could be unlikely for the highly rated youngster, a potential season-long loan is in the reckoning.

And finally, Town are interested in signing Auxerre's defensive midfielder Brahim Konate, according to TalkSport .

The 21-year-old, already the subject of a bid from Belgian club Zulte Waregem after recently asking to leave is also being linked to Standard Liege.

TalkSport go on to added David Wagner's side are also close to landing Reims defender Julian Jeanvier.