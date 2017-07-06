Huddersfield Town look set to sign FC Copenhagen's centre back, Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen according to the Daily Express .
The Danish international, who starred in Copenhagen's Champions League campaign and domestic double winning season, has an agreement with his club whereby he can actively seek a move away.
Jorgensen has not travelled with the Danish league champions to their training camp in Austria and a move to Town could be completed as early as today.
Meanwhile Andy Yiadom is a £750,000 target for David Wagner according to the Sun. The paper reports Town will have to improve their offer to around £2m if they want to land the 25-year-old Ghana right back who is also a target for Ian Holloway's Queens Park Rangers.
Yiadom, who is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, only joined the Yorkshire club 12 months ago on a free transfer from League Two side Barnet.