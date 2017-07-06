Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town look set to sign FC Copenhagen's centre back, Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen according to the Daily Express .

The Danish international, who starred in Copenhagen's Champions League campaign and domestic double winning season, has an agreement with his club whereby he can actively seek a move away.

Jorgensen has not travelled with the Danish league champions to their training camp in Austria and a move to Town could be completed as early as today.

Meanwhile Andy Yiadom is a £750,000 target for David Wagner according to the Sun. The paper reports Town will have to improve their offer to around £2m if they want to land the 25-year-old Ghana right back who is also a target for Ian Holloway's Queens Park Rangers.

Yiadom, who is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, only joined the Yorkshire club 12 months ago on a free transfer from League Two side Barnet.