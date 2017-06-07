Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for RSC Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji.

Sport Witness claim the Senegalese player refused to be involved in the Belgian side's squad photo in April after a 12m euro bid from Crystal Palace had been rejected in the January transfer window.

And now Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg claim David Wagner's Town have joined the race to sign the man nicknamed 'King Kara'.

Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Watford have all also been linked to the defender by the paper.

Town have been installed as favourites by BetVictor to sign player of the season Aaron Mooy again next term.

The Terriers are even money to sign the Australia international on loan or permanently ahead of the summer transfer window closing on August 31.

SkyBet have Town at 33/1 to sign out-of-contract defender John Terry, 14/1 to sign Peter Crouch, 14/1 to sign Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek and 12/1 to sign Southampton forward Shane Long.

Tammy Abraham is at 20/1 to join the Terriers, but looks to be inching closer to a loan move to promoted Newcastle United.

Finally, David Wagner is believed to have agreed a deal to stay at Town for at least another season.

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham were reportedly interested in the head coach, but - according to his agent - Wagner will remain at the John Smith's Stadium.

The boss' agent, Marc Kosicke, told German broadcaster SPORT1: "After the emotional recent days and the trusting talks with the club's owners, David Wagner has chosen, despite some interesting offers, the Premier League adventure with Huddersfield."