Huddersfield Town's Under-23 captain Regan Booty looks set to join League Two outfit Lincoln City on-loan, according to HITC .



The 19-year-old, son of former Crewe Alexandra, Reading, Southend United and Chesterfield defender Martyn Booty, is a product of Town's Academy.

Highly-rated at the John Smith's Stadium, Booty was promoted to David Wagner's first team in January but is yet to feature for the side.

And with Town's busy recruitment this summer, the midfielder looks unlikely to gain much match action any time soon with a temporary switch an ideal solution to aid his long-term development.

Another player who could be set for a loan is Rekeil Pyke with League Two side Port Vale close to capturing the 19-year-old, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The forward reportedly took part in the Valiants 6-0 win at Kidsgrove Athletic over the weekend, playing the second-half and scoring twice with the club set to announce a loan deal later this week.

The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester, playing 12 games, and has also had a loan at Wrexham as well.