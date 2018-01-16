Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers are in poll position to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne.

The 23-year-old was recalled yesterday from his loan spell with Oxford United and now seems destined for a move across the Pennines to Ewood Park.

The Lancashire Telegraph are reporting the former Southend United star will sign a loan deal until the end of the season.

He would be a second arrival of the January transfer window for Rovers, who will be keen for him to build on seven goals in the first half of the campaign.

Payne was the stand-out performer for Oxford when they were beaten 4-2 by Rovers at the Kassam Stadium in November, scoring one of the Oxford goals.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has been keen to add more creativity to his ranks following the loss of Middlesbrough loanee Harry Chapman to injury.

And left-footer Payne would further boost competition in the forward areas following the arrival of Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong last week.

Payne, who arrived at Town from Southend in June 2016, played 24 times in the Championship last term.