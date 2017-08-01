The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town duo Joe Lolley and Harry Bunn have been linked with moves away from the club, according to the latest press reports.

According to The Mail, a trio of SkyBet Championship clubs are chasing the services of Lolley, who has so far impressed during Town's pre-season campaign.

Sheffield United and Barnsley are both interested in the 24-year-old while Sunderland are also considering a swoop - if Black Cats boss Simon Grayson's pursuit of Max Gradel from Bournemouth fails.

After missing much of last season through injury, Lolley has been revelling in the No 10 position during the summer and has two years left on his current deal after signing from non-league side Kidderminster Harriers in January 2014.

Meanwhile, the East Anglian Daily Times suggest Ipswich Town could be set for a six-figure move for Harry Bunn.

According to reports, the Tractor Boys are weighing up a bid of up to £600,000 for the 24-year-old, who has netted 17 goals in 98 games during his time in West Yorkshire.

However, with both Lolley and Bunn involved in Huddersfield Town's pre-season tour of Austria, the Examiner believe if any deal is to be done for either, it will not be until after the current training camp.