Kasey Palmer has signed a new four-year deal at Chelsea FC, making him one of the joint-longest players contracted at the club.

However, the Express claim the Premier League champions are keen to see the 20-year-old continue his development in West Yorkshire with the player set to return to Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal.

Despite suffering an Achilles injury in February's win over Leeds United, the England Under-21 international was a key member of David Wagner's side which won promotion from the SkyBet Championship.

Meanwhile, a new name is in the frame as a potential transfer target with GetWestLondon suggesting Town are lining up a bid for Scott Malone.

The left-back impressed throughout last season as the Cottagers reached the Championship Play-Offs before losing to Reading FC.

Despite only missing eight league games last term, the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon may mean first-term opportunities could become more limited this season.

And finally, West Bromwich Albion have entered the race to sign Town target Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milian.

According to Football Italia , both sides have made offers in excess of £4million for the defender's services who is looking for first-time action ahead of next summer's World Cup.

The 29-year-old defender spent six months on loan at Hull City in January, making 16 league appearances and scoring two goals.

Although impressing for the Tigers, he was unable to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship and with opportunities limited, a move looks imminent.