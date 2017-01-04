Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town remain relaxed in the wake of reported interest in wideman Rajiv van La Parra from Premier League sides Burnley and Middlesbrough.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers player is just six months into the three-year deal he signed in the summer.

And Town, who paid £750,000 for the ex-Holland Under 21 international, have the option of adding a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old missed Monday’s 1-0 Championship win at Wigan Athletic because of a knee injury but has been in impressive form over the festive period.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in We discuss Town's January transfer window Share this video Watch Next

Originally signed on loan from Molineux before the move was made permanent, he has made 22 appearances this season and 30 in total.

Van La Parra came through the youth system at Feyenoord and has also played for Dutch club Heerenveen.

Sources also suggest supposed Town interest in Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine is wide of the mark.

The 23-year-old is an Australian international teammate of Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

He was a close-season signing from Ross County.