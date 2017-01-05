Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Ivan Paurevic is set to return to FC Ufa.

The 6ft 5in Croatian was a £200,000 close-season signing from the Russian top-flight club but has failed to make any real impact on the Championship scene.

Now Paurevic - whose two Town appearances were from the bench in the first two games of the campaign, one of them the League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town - is reportedly set to link-up with Ufa at their training camp in Cyprus.

No deal has yet been struck for the 25-year-old, who is contracted to Town until 2019 but it seems likely he will leave, if only on loan.

Paurevic, a former Croatian Under 21 international, played under Town head coach David Wagner in the second-team set-up at Borussia Dortmund.

He had a spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf before joining Ufa in the summer of 2014.

Ufa are eighth in the 16-team Russian Premier League, which is currently on a winter break.

Paurevic was one of 13 close-season signings by Town and the only player who has failed to make the breakthrough.

Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg have been the most regular takers of the two midfield slots while Wagner has picked Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing ahead of Paurevic.