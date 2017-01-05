Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Ivan Paurevic is set to return to FC Ufa.

The 6ft 5in Croatian was a £200,000 close-season signing from the Russian top-flight club but has failed to make any real impact on the Championship scene.

Now Paurevic - whose two Town appearances were from the bench in the first two games of the campaign, one of them the League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town - has been given permission to talk to Ufa, who have a training camp in Cyprus.

No deal has yet been struck for the 25-year-old, who is contracted to Town until 2019 but it seems likely he will leave, possibly in a permanent deal.

Paurevic, a former Croatian Under 21 international, played under Town head coach David Wagner in the second-team set-up at Borussia Dortmund, having started out at Rot-Weiss Essen.

He had a spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf before joining Ufa in the summer of 2014.

Ufa are eighth in the 16-team Russian Premier League, which is currently on a winter break.

Paurevic was one of 13 close-season signings by Town and the only one who has fallen short.

Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg have been the most regular takers of the two midfield slots while Wagner has picked Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing ahead of Paurevic.

“Unfortunately, Ivan hasn’t had the amount of playing time we thought since he joined in the summer,” said Wagner.

“This is mainly because of the good form of Hoggy, Aaron, Deano and Phil, which is why we have allowed him to speak to his former club FC Ufa.

“It is important for him that he keeps playing and tries to develop himself further and I feel he has the best opportunity to do that there.

“I would like to thank Ivan for the hard work and effort he put in at the training ground.”