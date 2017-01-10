Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are monitoring German striker Collin Quaner.

The 25-year-old, who stretches the tape to 6ft 3in, is playing for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga second tier.

He has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 16 games this season.

Quaner, who moved to the capital in 2015, is out of contract this summer.

And that means Union Berlin, who are being linked with QPR frontman Sebastian Polter, could be tempted to cash in on a player they themselves signed on a free transfer.

Town head coach David Wagner, who has already brought in Chelsea forward Izzy Brown on loan during the January transfer window, is interested in adding a striker to his 24-strong squad.

And Fortuna Dusseldorf product Quaner would offer something different to Wagner’s existing options.

Quaner has also played for Arminia Bielefeld, Ingolstadt (though not at the same time as Town’s Elias Kachunga) and VfR Aalen.