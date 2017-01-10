Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have loaned striker Flo Bojaj to Newport County for the remainder of the season.

It means a switch from Scotland to Wales for the 20-year-old, who has just returned from a stint at Kilmarnock.

While a regular for their development side, Bojaj was limited to three starts and two appearances from the bench at Killie.

Now he will aim to make his mark in League Two as Town ponder a potential one-year extension on a contract which expires this summer.

Former Albania junior international Bojaj has made eight Town appearances, all as a substitute.

His first goal came in the 3-1 home Championship win over Reading last season.

Born in Kosovo, he was brought up in Borehamwood in Hertfordshire and joined Town’s junior set-up in 2013.

Newport, managed by Graham Westley, are bottom of League Two.

They host Colchester United on Saturday, aiming to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Town’s head of football operations Stuart Webber explained: “This is an important loan move for Flo.

“He is well versed at Under 23 level and now needs more experience of senior football.

“Flo will certainly get that at Newport, where getting points is of paramount importance and livelihoods are on the line.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him establish himself and score goals at League Two level.”

Town already have striker Jordy Hiwula on loan at Bradford City and midfielder Kyle Dempsey at Fleetwood Town.

Defender Fraser Horsfall is at Stalybridge Celtic and keepers George Dorrington and Owen Brooke at Ashton United and Radcliffe Borough respectively.