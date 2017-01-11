Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have had a £1million bid for Rotherham United striker Danny Ward rejected, according to reports.

A number of media outlets suggest Town are keen to see the 25-year-old to return to the John Smith's Stadium this January transfer window.

And with the forward out of contract at the New York Stadium at the end of the current season, the club appear keen to steal a march on fellow suitors Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the player's services.

The Bradford-born player has been a shining light in a dismal campaign for the Millers – netting nine times for the bottom of the table side.

One of these came against Town in his side’s 2-1 defeat at the John Smith’s in September with head coach David Wagner impressed with his performance during the encounter.

Ward has scored 16 times in 78 games for Rotherham United, who signed him from Town for a reported £375,000 two years ago.

He played 140 games (95 starts), netting 21 times for Town, who signed him for a suggested £1m from Bolton Wanderers in 2011 and often used him out wide.