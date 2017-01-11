Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward says he is 100% committed to the Rotherham United cause, despite press reports linking him with a move away from the New York Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been one of few bright sports for the Millers this season, scoring nine goals in 25 SkyBet Championship outings for the bottom of the table side.

Out of contract in the summer, a number of clubs are believed to be interested in acquiring his services during the January transfer window with Huddersfield Town reportedly having a £1 million bid rejected.

However, with Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers also interested in the player, Sky Sports sources claim the Millers have now rejected THREE bids of upto £2million for the forward.

But despite the current transfer speculation, the striker yesterday told The Rotherham Advertiser his only focus was on the Millers relegation dogfight.

He said: “As long as I’m here and putting on a Rotherham shirt I’m giving 100 per cent.

“I’m keeping my mind on the games at the moment and not letting all the rumours flying about effect me.”