Huddersfield Town are set to sign RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd, according to reports in his native Germany.

It’s claimed the 25-year-old US international will pen a deal through to 2019.

Joining Town would mean a reunion with head coach David Wagner after the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Boyd has been banging in the goals for Leipzig’s second team after working his way back from a knee injury and is out of contract this summer.

He has been linked with a string of German clubs as well as Town.

The Bremen-born player, whose father is American, has won 14 US caps after playing at both Under 20 and 23 level.

He started out at Hertha Berlin, before joining Dortmund in 2011.

A two-year stint in Austria with Rapid Vienna, who bought him for £170,000 in July 2012, brought 37 goals in 80 games and a £1.7m transfer to Leipzig in 2014.

However Boyd suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament midway through his first season there.