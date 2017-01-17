Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward remains a wanted man as the January transfer window unfolds.

But Rotherham United are so far standing firm as they bid to keep the 25-year-old on board for their Championship survival battle.

Ward is out of contract this summer, but it’s believed the Millers have the option of a 12-month extension and it’s been reported that the Millers have turned down a string of offers for Ward, who has scored 10 times this season.

QPR are supposedly keen and have had a £1.3m bid rejected.

Ward, of course, has been linked with a return to Town, who sold him to Rotherham for a reported £375,000 two years ago.

It’s believed the John Smith’s Stadium club have a sell-on clause.

Ward played 140 games (95 starts), netting 21 times for Town, who signed him for a reported £1m from Bolton Wanderers in 2011 and often used him out wide.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne recent said: “Unless it’s wonder money, I’m not going to sell him, and I’ve told him that as well.

“The chairman (Tony Stewart) has said it’s my decision.”

Ward missed Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Norwich City because of a back spasm.

Rotherham are six points adrift at the foot of the table as they head to leaders Newcastle United on Saturday.