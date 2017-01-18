Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced Dean Whitehead has entered the debate about Huddersfield Town’s need or otherwise for an additional striker.

The 35-year-old midfielder – who was a substituted substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Hillsborough – joined fans on Twitter discussing the transfer window.

Town have so far released midfielder Ivan Paurevic, signed Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season and promoted young midfielder Regan Booty to the senior squad.

Flo Bojaj has also gone out on loan to Fleetwood, while William Boyle has been released and joined Cheltenham Town.

With German striker Terrence Boyd and Rotherham United wideman Danny Ward continuing to be linked with Town, the debate continues about where Town ideally need to strengthen.

Whitehead agreed with fans saying “goals change games” and continued: “We need help for Nahki that’s all, he’s been very good.

“It’s the hardest thing in the game to put the ball in the net, that’s why they get the most money.”