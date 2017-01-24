Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Previous Huddersfield Town transfer target Terrence Boyd has joined SV Darmstadt 98.

Reports in Germany claimed the 25-year-old forward was set to sign a contract with the Terriers until 2019, but no deal came to fruition.

And when David Wagner signed Union Berlin striker Collin Quaner late last week, any move for Boyd looked highly unlikely.

Instead the US international has today put pen to paper with Darmstadt in a deal that will see him stay at the SV 98 until 2018.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Collin Quaner on scoring goals Share this video Watch Next

On signing for the Lillies, Boyd said: "I am glad the switch to Darmstadt 98 has worked and I want to get stuck in immediately to make the supposedly impossible possible."

Darmstadt sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga table on nine points, seven points behind fourth-bottom side Werder Bremen.

With two wins all season, the German side look set to compete in the second tier next season.

On capturing Boyd's signature, Darmstadt boss Torsten Frings said: "We are so happy that Terrence Boyd chose us."