Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing is being linked with a £10m move to Premier League rivals Swansea City , according to the Telegraph.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson's long-term future at the Liberty Stadium still unclear, the 21-year-old has emerged as a possible replacement should the Icelandic hotshot move to Everton FC .

Billing had a stop-start Town campaign last season, making 16 SkyBet Championship appearances before injury curtailed his campaign.

However, in March he earned lavish praise from BBC pundit Alan Shearer who described his performance in the club’s 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round replay as “brilliant”.

And, with three years left on his current contract, the Huddersfield Examiner believe the club are no intention of selling one of their most promising youngsters, who is highly-rated both in the club and throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the club have been linked with Brentford FC star Jota, but the Championship side have confirmed they have received no bids as yet.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are among a host of top-flight clubs clubs linked with the Spanish playmaker which include Everton , Newcastle United and West Ham United , according to West London Sport.

Jota missed two pre-season friendlies as the Bees were anticipating a bid from a top flight side but he featured in a 4-3 win at Oxford United on Wednesday as manager Dean Smith confirmed there have been no concrete offers.

And finally, former Huddersfield Town 2011/12 promotion winner Sean Morrison has signed a new contract at Cardiff City , which will keep him at the club where his is skipper until 2020.