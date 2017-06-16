Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts could be heading to Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal, according to ESPN.

Despite reports suggesting the 20-year-old is close to a similar deal with French side Nice, David Wagner's side have also shown an interest in the winger.

Roberts is set to return to the Etihad for pre-season after enjoying a successful 18-month spell at Scottish champions Celtic where he scored 11 goals and created 19 more in 41 appearances this campaign.

Sticking with ESPN and the media outlet also claim Town have had an approach for Liverpool FC goalkeeper Danny Ward rejected.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Huddersfield and was a hero as the side claimed promotion to the Premier League via the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

Yet despite taking to Twitter on Wednesday to express his gratitude for his time in West Yorkshire, a return is looking unlikely.

The Welsh international is expected to return to Anfield for pre-season and challenge current Reds keepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius for the No.1 shirt.

And finally, Derby County have reported turned down a £7.2m bid from the club for midfielder Tom Ince.

According to SKY Sports, Town are expected to return with an improved offer for the versatile player who was one of the top attacking talents in the Championship last campaign.