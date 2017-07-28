League One outfit Oxford United look set to win the race to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne on-loan, according to HITC .
With the club making a number of summer signings, the 22-year-old is set to find himself down the pecking order ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.
Payne joined the club last summer on a free transfer from Southend United, going on to make 28 appearances in all competitions last season - although only 10 of those came as SkyBet Championship starts.
However, the South London Press & Mercury are reporting Charlton Athletic are also interested in taking the diminutive midfielder on loan.