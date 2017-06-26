Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend saw a flurry of transfer rumours throughout the media with two of Huddersfield Town's promotion winning side featuring heavily.

The Mirror reported interest for striker Nahki Wells and Michael Hefele, claiming the club were under growing pressure to reward them with new deals – or risk losing them to rivals.

The media outlet went on to say Wells had just one year left on his contract and is wanted by Premier League rivals Burnley for around £8m as a potential replacement for Andre Gray - who is being linked with Everton FC.

Meanwhile, German centre-back Michael Hefele is being monitored by Derby County and Norwich City after making 42 appearances in the club's promotion success last term.

Staying with Derby, Town are also preparing to make another move for Tom Ince – according to the Derby Telegraph.

The club had a £7.2 million bid for Ince rejected by the Rams earlier this month, according to Sky Sports , but could now go back in for the player.

Derby are said to have put a £10 million asking price on Ince – and the Daily Express say Huddersfield are contemplating whether they should match it.

Nottingham Forest's Britt Assombalonga has also been linked with a move to West Yorkshire, with the The Sunday People claiming Town are monitoring the forward along with Burnley.

According to the report, although the striker has had injury problems during his spell at Forest, when fit and on form the 24-year-old is one of the best in his position in SkyBet Championship.

And finally, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are set to battle it out in the race to sign Granada ace Sverrir Ingason, according to The Sun .

The newspaper claims the 23-year-old centre-back has a £2million release clause in his Granada contract, which both side's are ready to meet.

Ingason made 17 La Liga appearances for Granada in the latter half of the season, but despite his best efforts the club were relegated from the Spanish top-flight.