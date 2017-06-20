Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been made 3/1 joint favourites to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

SkyBet have Wilshere at 3/1 to be playing his football at either Town or West Ham next season either on loan or permanently.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, making 29 Premier League appearances and registering two assists and no goals.

The bookies have Wilshere at 5/6 to remain at Arsenal, 12/1 to link back up with Bournemouth and 16/1 to join AC Milan.

Manchester City (18/1), Chelsea (25/1), Roma (25/1), Newcastle United (25/1) and Juventus (33/1) are all also priced up.

The Mirror claim Huddersfield Town are interested in signing West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher.

The newspaper suggest the forward is a £5m target for Town who are looking to bolster their attacking options in the top flight.

The report suggest Town made an unsuccessful loan bid for the ex-Manchester United man in January and will now return for the forward over the summer.

Finally, Derby County are believed to have set their asking price for winger Tom Ince.

Sky Sports had linked Town with a rejected £7.2m bid for the former Hull City man and now the Sun claim that Derby are holding out for £10m for the midfielder.

Ince was the Rams' top scorer last season, netting 15 goals and teeing up six more.