Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv Van La Parra is being tracked by Premier League rivals Watford and Burnley, according to HITC Sport.

The 26-year-old was a key component in the club's SkyBet Championship success this season, helping David Wagner's side to Premier League promotion for the first time in the club's history.

And according to the media outlet, his performances have not gone unnoticed with both the Hornets and Clarets keen admirers of the player.

Meanwhile, Danny Williams may have been on the losing side in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final last Monday but according to The72, the US international has impressed Town boss David Wagner.

Williams is out of contract at the end of this month which could make a move for the player tempting in order to bolster Town's midfield ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon believes goalkeeper Danny Ward could be set for a return to the club next season after his successful loan deal last campaign.

Taking to twitter, Nixon said the Terriers have a 'big chance' of a similar loan deal as the one made with Liverpool FC last term while also stating the club were in the hunt for £6 million West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher.

Sticking on the theme of Danny Ward and the Rotherham United namesake is set to sign for Cardiff City, according to WalesOnline.

The Bluebirds are expected to pay in the region of £1million to bring the 25-year-old to South Wales with any agreed fee likely to see a high percentage going to Huddersfield Town.

This is due to a sell-on clause in the player's contract inserted when the forward left the John Smith's Stadium for the Millers back in 2015.

And finally, David Wagner has been linked to 31-cap former Italy Under-21 international Luca Caldirola, according to The72.

Caldirola, who plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, came up through the Inter Milan youth system before moving to Germany in the summer of 2013 for a fee believed to be around £1.9 million.