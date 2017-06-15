Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are lining up a shock loan move for Derby County winger Tom Ince, according to The Sun .

The media outlet claim David Wagner has identified the 25-year-old as a top target as the German boss looks to bolster his squad and attacking options for the club's debut Premier League campaign.

Ince weighed in with fifteen goals and six assists in all competitions last season and can play on either flank or as a central attacking midfielder.

It is believed Town have offered to take the player on a season-long loan deal, paying a loan fee and subsidising Ince's £30k per week wages before making the deal permanent at the end of the campaign should they stay up.

However, the Derby Telegraph believe the Rams would not let Ince go out on loan and there has been no approaches made for one of their prized assets.

Sticking with The Sun and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah is also reportedly on Huddersfield Town's radar.

The youngster was part of England's under-20 World Cup winning team with a loan deal mooted in order for the 20-year-old to gain regular first-team football.

Scottish champions Celtic are also keen and while they can offer him Champions League football, the allure of playing in the Premier League week-in, week-out which may prove decisive.