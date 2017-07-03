Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League rivals Southampton are hoping to scupper any potential return of Chelsea FC youngster Izzy Brown to Huddersfield Town.

According to The Telegraph, the Saints are aiming to capitalise on Town's dalliance as David Wagner's side try to negotiate deals for both Brown and his team-mate Kasey Palmer.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan in West Yorkshire where he scored five goals in 21 games in the club's historic Premier League promotion.

The media outlet claim Huddersfield were hoping to take Palmer on loan again, meaning they cannot take another player on-loan from the same side and would therefore have to pay around £8million to land Brown permanently.

However, Southampton are ready to uncomplicate matters by bidding for the England Under-20 star themselves.

Meanwhile, despite landing Jonas Lössl on a season-long loan deal from Mainz on Friday, Town are still in the hunt for a goalkeeper.

And Manchester United's Sam Johnstone is one name being linked to the club by the Mirror with rivals Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City also interested.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper impressed on loan with Aston Villa last season, keeping eight clean sheets in 21 Championship appearances after making the short-term switch from Old Trafford in January.

And finally, Huddersfield Town are moving closer to sealing a move for Derby County's Tom Ince with BBC Sport suggesting an improved bid has been made for the player.

It is claimed an initial £7m bid was rejected with the club now returning to make an offer closer to Derby's £10m valuation.

However, reports from the Derby Telegraph that a deal could be finalised today for the 25-year-old appear a little pre-mature.