Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has rejected a move to Huddersfield Town to join West Bromwich Albion, according to The Daily Star.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis has reportedly beaten off the challenge Town and Ranocchia’s former side Genoa to land the Italian centre-back.

The player spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Hull City where he impressed at the KCOM Stadium but was unable to help prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League .

Ranocchia was one name in the frame at the John Smith's Stadium but interest has apparently come to an abrupt end after telling the club he preferred to join a more established top-flight side.

Meanwhile, the club are set to make an improved bid for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, according to SKY Sports.

Town have already reportedly had one bid or around £1m turned down by the Tykes with Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers also interested in the 25-year-old right-back.