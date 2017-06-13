Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are not interested in Leeds United striker Chris Wood, according to reports.

The Mirror claim the New Zealand international is not on Town's shopping list despite the Terriers being favourites to land the ex-Leicester City man.

Wood netted 30 goals for Leeds last season, with many clubs interested in the forward.

But the paper claims Town are not one of those interested, whereas Stoke City and West Ham are said to be keen.

Josh Onomah is another name which has been linked to Town this week.

The Tottenham youngster played a key role in England's Under 20 World Cup triumph this month and his performances have attracted the attention of two top flight clubs.

The Sun claim Huddersfield Town and Brighton are both interested in the winger, with Celtic also keen.

Onomah made 12 appearances in Spurs' first team last season, scoring his only goal against Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

Finally, Huddersfield Town have been installed as second favourites to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri should he leave Hillsborough this summer.

SkyBet have Town at 8/1 to sign the forward, behind Watford at 6/1.

Forestieri is 1/3 to stay at Wednesday.