Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in Celtic's Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts.

The City winger, who has spent two loan spells in Glasgow, is attracting interest from as many as 12 clubs - according to the BBC - with ESPN suggesting Town want the forward.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals for the Scottish champions last season, helping them to a historic treble.

Celtic, Nice and Porto have also been linked with the winger, along with a number of English and German clubs.

And Town have also been linked to Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic.

The Daily Mail claim promoted pair Huddersfield and Newcastle United both want the defender, with Simunovic himself keen on a move to England.

The paper goes on to claim the Croatian is rated at £8m, with Burnley also interested.

Town have also been credited with tabling an offer for Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

French newspaper L'Equipe claim Town have submitted an offer for the 22-year-old forward who netted 15 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

West Brom and Watford are also thought to be keen on the Benin international, with Championship side Fulham believed to be priced out of a deal.

GetWestLondon claim the French side are after £13m for their star striker.

Finally, the Sun claim Town are battling West Brom and Brighton over the signing of Liverpool youngster Kevin Stewart.

The paper claims all three want to sign the 23-year-old, but the Reds' £5m asking price is putting them off.

Stewart signed a new five-year deal at Anfield in November, bumping his price tag up for any interested sides.