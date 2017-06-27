Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre-back Michael Hefele is a reported target for Championship trio Aston Villa, Norwich City and Derby County, but reports suggest Town will move quickly to tie down the fan favourite.

The Daily Mail claim Town will offer the 26-year-old an improved contract after impressing in the blue and white stripes last season.

Hefele scored five goals in 42 appearances in Town's incredible promotion season, and became a firm favourite at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Northern Echo are linking Town with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga.

The injury-prone forward netted 14 goals in 32 league games for the Reds last season, helping them avoid relegation to League One.

And the 24-year-old is reportedly attracting the attention of Town and relegated Middlesbrough - now being managed by former Leeds united boss Garry Monk.

The former Peterborough striker has four years left on his Forest deal, but it is claimed he may be sold to aid the financial situation at the City Ground.

Finally, SkyBet have Huddersfield Town at short odds to land Stewart Downing from Middlesbrough and Oumar Niasse from Everton.

With Boro's relegation to the Championship and Niasse's lack of game time at Goodison Park - hence his loan move to HUll last season - both have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs.

Town are at 10/1 to land Niasse either on a permanent deal or on loan, with Watford (4/1), Burnley (4/1) Trabzonspor (4/1) and Hull (7/1) ahead of them in the betting market.

Town are at 8/1 to land Downing - level with Forest and Derby in the odds.

Sheffield Wednesday (6/1) and Brighton (3/1) are the two favourites.