Huddersfield Town are set to battle it out with West Ham United for the services of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with AFC Bournemouth after an injury-hit couple of seasons at the Emirates.

However, with just one year left on his current deal it is understood the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the player.

And according to bookmakers Skybet, West Ham United and Huddersfield Town are favourites to land the England international this summer.

The race for Wilshere's signature may not be the only transfer business between the two sides though, with Town also reportedly interested in the Hammer's Ashley Fletcher for £5million, according to The Mirror .

Meanwhile, the news goalkeeper Loris Karius looks set to stay at Liverpool FC to battle for his first-team place could boost Town's chances of capturing Danny Ward permanently.

The Sun report Town boss David Wagner is lining up a £5m bid to secure him ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.