Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell has joined SkyBet Championship side Burton Albion on a season-long loan deal.

One of the longest-serving players, having joined the club from Crystal Palace back in 2012, Scannell has played 171 times over the past five years, scoring nine goals.

However, the winger experienced an injury-hit time during Town's promotion campaign last term, making only eight starts and seven substitute appearances for David Wagner's side.

On the move, which includes an recall option in January, Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “This loan move is a good one for the club and the player.

“’Scanny’ is a great character and has been an important part of our squad, but we now have an overload of options on the right side of our midfield.



“I am absolutely sure he will go to Burton and be a big success for them; we all wish him the best of luck for the season.”