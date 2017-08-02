Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's young goalkeeper Luke Coddington could be set for a loan move to League One side Northampton Town.

The 22-year-old, who signed a one year contact extension with the Terriers earlier this summer, turned out for the Cobblers' 5-2 pre-season friendly win over Corby Town last night.

The grandson of Town legend John Coddington, is currently on trial at the club with a view to a possible loan move and impressed between the sticks during the 90 minute run-out.

Huddersfield's academy manager, Steve Weaver, mentioned in January that youth team players promoted to the senior squad may initially find themselves sent out on loan in order to gain match experience.

Coddington, who was promoted to David Wagner's squad from the under 23s in January this year, spent part of last season on loan at Wrexham in the National League - playing five games for the Welsh club during a month-long loan.